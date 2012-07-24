Risha Egart

Panda W

Risha Egart
Risha Egart
  • Save
Panda W panda abstract animals logo letter w
Download color palette

I like to play around with different letterforms and see what I come up with. Originally a sketch, its now more refined and polished.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Risha Egart
Risha Egart
yikes.

More by Risha Egart

View profile
    • Like