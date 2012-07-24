Daniel Gtz. Gileta

Profile

Daniel Gtz. Gileta
Daniel Gtz. Gileta
  • Save
Profile profile button simple clean blue social follow
Download color palette

Something I'm working on, Can't say much for the moment ;)

(I know the twitter bird isn't updated yet, I'm using Pictos)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Daniel Gtz. Gileta
Daniel Gtz. Gileta

More by Daniel Gtz. Gileta

View profile
    • Like