Florian Grunt

Please draft me

Florian Grunt
Florian Grunt
  • Save
Please draft me invite dribbble draft blister tablet pills adddicted addicted
Download color palette

I created this shot to draw the attention of the dribbble players to myself. I was hoping that this work would enhance my chances to get drafted soon.

This is 100% Illustrator. And honestly, I am completely adddicted!

BIG THANKS to @Hartwig Salzer for drafting me. Without him I would not even be able to post anything!

>> MAKING OF <<

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Florian Grunt
Florian Grunt

More by Florian Grunt

View profile
    • Like