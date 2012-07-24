Arctic Rough

Here's another snippet of one of the spreads for the children's pop-up book - this spread will feature 14 creatures that inhabit an arctic environment. This is just a pencil rough with quick Photoshop colours, all the final artwork will be collage.

I'm particularly looking forward to creating the final collage of the Narwhal :)

(The circle around the Narwhal's head is just to denote the die-cut area through from the previous spread.)