Dominic

Web App for performance tracking

Dominic
Dominic
  • Save
Web App for performance tracking web app
Download color palette

My first shot. It's a web app for performance tracking. I hope I could upload the full version for you guys to see and do some comments if it needs some improvement with the details, spacing, etc.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Dominic
Dominic

More by Dominic

View profile
    • Like