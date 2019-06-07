Paule Anne

Alone in the dark

Alone in the dark character design paint darkness pink ponytail woman girl flashlight concept design vector character illustration motion design motion animation motion flat art animation graphics design
Illustration, animation and idea comes from me. Don't hesitate to tell me what you think about it and also if you've noticed the little creepy detail in the background. 👀

