Devin C

3D Tea Party

Devin C
Devin C
  • Save
3D Tea Party 3d cinema 4d maxon 3d model
Download color palette

My first shot. 3d scene that I created as my final project for my first 3D class. It was created in Maxon Cinema 4D. Thanks for the invite, @Joey Bright!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Devin C
Devin C

More by Devin C

View profile
    • Like