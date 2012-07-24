Tuesday Bassen

For Stewart!

Tuesday Bassen
Tuesday Bassen
  • Save
For Stewart! illustration tuesday bassen ink brush digital custom family portrait girl
Download color palette

Doing a custom family portrait for my internet pal @Stewart Scott-Curran! I started with his daughter, because she is the coolest ever. What four year old wears a Smiths shirt? That one does.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Tuesday Bassen
Tuesday Bassen

More by Tuesday Bassen

View profile
    • Like