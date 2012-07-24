Michaela Lehr

Concept for our responsive wordpress backend

mobile responsive form ui
This is a concept for our wordpress backend. We tried to design the backend mobile first so authors can publish their content anytime, anywhere.

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
