Richards Architecture Logos

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
(some concepts for sale!)
Final 4 concepts presented to John, the owner of an architecture company called Richards Architecture.
We funneled the direction to something geometric, precise and based on the letter R.
Looking forward to your feedback! :)
P.S. If you've seen something similar to these, let me know.