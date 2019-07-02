Good for Sale
Richards Architecture Logos

Richards Architecture Logos abstract logo modern letter geometric logo design architecture architect architects architectural brand identity visual identity geometry letter r
Geometric Letter R Logos

(some concepts for sale!)
Final 4 concepts presented to John, the owner of an architecture company called Richards Architecture.

We funneled the direction to something geometric, precise and based on the letter R.

Looking forward to your feedback! :)

P.S. If you've seen something similar to these, let me know.

- We believe in the impact of branding.
