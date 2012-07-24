Dan Root

moleskine sketch illustration drawing portrait black and white al pacino
Working on light and shadow in my drawings. I used a black and white photo (on my ipad) of the actor as reference. Completed, with pencil, in about an hour at my local coffee shop.

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
