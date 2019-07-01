Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Richards Architecture Logo 1

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Richards Architecture Logo 1 letter r geometry visual identity brand identity architectural architects architect architecture logo design geometric letter modern logo abstract

Geometric Letter R Logo

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Geometric Letter R Logo
Download color palette

Geometric Letter R Logo

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Geometric Letter R Logo

(concept for sale!)
One of the concepts of a rebranding process we are doing for NJ architecture company called Richards Architecture.

After the discussion with John (owner), we funneled the direction to something geometric, precise and based on the letter R.

Looking forward to your feedback! :)

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like