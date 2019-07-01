Richards Architecture Logo 1

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
(concept for sale!)
One of the concepts of a rebranding process we are doing for NJ architecture company called Richards Architecture.
After the discussion with John (owner), we funneled the direction to something geometric, precise and based on the letter R.
Looking forward to your feedback! :)