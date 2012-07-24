Florian Grunt

Square Space Six - Reality Check

Florian Grunt
Florian Grunt
  • Save
Square Space Six - Reality Check squarespace6 shadow square space six
Download color palette

Just an idea I had on my way to work, quickly put together in Photoshop.

The main shot I wanted to post at this playoff is still in progress (thought it would be easier :D).

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Florian Grunt
Florian Grunt

More by Florian Grunt

View profile
    • Like