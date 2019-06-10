Ohana Real Estate Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
(concept for sale!)
Exploring some early identity concepts for the high-end real estate group based in Hawaii.
The name comes from a Hawaiian culture itself, and it refers to the Family. That's why we focused on the connection and bonding in our concepts.
The symbol/logo is based on the intersection/looping of circle shapes.