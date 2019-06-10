Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Ohana Real Estate Logo

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Ohana Real Estate Logo homes luxurious luxury high end logo design modern abstract logo real estate ohana family real estate logo real estate agent real estate branding real estate agency

Geometric O Logo

Price
$229
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Geometric O Logo
Download color palette

Geometric O Logo

Price
$229
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Geometric O Logo

(concept for sale!)
Exploring some early identity concepts for the high-end real estate group based in Hawaii.

The name comes from a Hawaiian culture itself, and it refers to the Family. That's why we focused on the connection and bonding in our concepts.

The symbol/logo is based on the intersection/looping of circle shapes.

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like