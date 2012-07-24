Antoine Cheriet

Zerg Attack

Zerg Attack starcraft2 hud interface.
This is a Picture of Ilyes "Stephano" Satouri , a french Starcraft 2 Pro-Gamer.
It illustrate the job i made for Turtle Entertainment at the WCS France at Paris.
I edited or created all the GFX Stuff for the live show and the streaming.

More on Be : http://bit.ly/NeXsrP

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
