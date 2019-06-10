Peter Vaník
SCR design

Gold Investment - Homepage V1

Peter Vaník
SCR design
Peter Vaník for SCR design
Hire Us
  • Save
Gold Investment - Homepage V1 business finance investment silver gold homepage ux ui simple modern minimal clean
Gold Investment - Homepage V1 business finance investment silver gold homepage ux ui simple modern minimal clean
Gold Investment - Homepage V1 business finance investment silver gold homepage ux ui simple modern minimal clean
Download color palette
  1. homepage_v1_thumbnail.png
  2. homepage_v1.png
  3. homepage_v1_thumbnail.png

During a visual exploration phase for our client, we created a few screens we would like to share with you.

Our task was to create an e-commerce based website for investing to rare metals, such as gold, silver and platinum bars different sizes and rare metals coins.

We didn't want to just promote the investment products itself we also had to incorporate all the information about the added value that our client provides:
tips and guidance why and when you should be investing in gold
investment pre-offers and professional consulting services
tips on when the price of gold is low and whether it is a good time for you, to invest.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2019
SCR design
SCR design
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by SCR design

View profile
    • Like