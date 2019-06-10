Gold Investment - Homepage V1

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
During a visual exploration phase for our client, we created a few screens we would like to share with you.
Our task was to create an e-commerce based website for investing to rare metals, such as gold, silver and platinum bars different sizes and rare metals coins.
We didn't want to just promote the investment products itself we also had to incorporate all the information about the added value that our client provides:
tips and guidance why and when you should be investing in gold
investment pre-offers and professional consulting services
tips on when the price of gold is low and whether it is a good time for you, to invest.