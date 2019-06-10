Gold Investment - Homepage V1

During a visual exploration phase for our client, we created a few screens we would like to share with you.

Our task was to create an e-commerce based website for investing to rare metals, such as gold, silver and platinum bars different sizes and rare metals coins.

We didn't want to just promote the investment products itself we also had to incorporate all the information about the added value that our client provides:

tips and guidance why and when you should be investing in gold

investment pre-offers and professional consulting services

tips on when the price of gold is low and whether it is a good time for you, to invest.