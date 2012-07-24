Ionut Zamfir

Hr App

Ionut Zamfir
Ionut Zamfir
Hire Me
  • Save
Hr App hr app web application cake hr ui dark wood
Download color palette

Small preview of an upcoming app.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Ionut Zamfir
Ionut Zamfir
Freelance designer with a huge passion for clean interfaces.
Hire Me

More by Ionut Zamfir

View profile
    • Like