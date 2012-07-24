Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

Animalogos 01

Animalogos 01 brazil logo animal bird toucan colorful wings
Hi people! I would like to invite you to check my first 'Animalogos' series of my animal-themed logos that are in use by simply following this link http://cargocollective.com/type08/Animalogos-1

I hope you'll enjoy it because I really had loads of fun designing every single one of them!

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
