Patty Stahl Photography

In-progress sketch of a logo/brand for a local pinup photographer. I set out to capture her love for that style, as well as the femininity she tries to incorporate into her work. The next step is cleaning it up and creating a vector version.

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
