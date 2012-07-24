Nicolás Troncoso

Helsinki 10 Years - Print Tests

colourdar helsinki finland suomi weather calendar temperature
July, "+" is for the average temperature hottest day. That "+" in particular is July 2nd 2009 and the other "+" on the background is July 8th 2006

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
