Everyday iOS Forms This Emblem

I'm currently working on a project exclusively for the iPad with Kyle Howells. This is the icon we'll be rockin'.

My iconography is far from perfect but I'm very excited about this creation.

The title I conceived came from this great quote by Nicolas Chamfort:

"Real worth requires no interpreter: its everyday deeds forms its emblem."

P.S. It's also a hint.

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
