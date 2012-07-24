rycz

Christopher Nolan's Rogue Gallery

Christopher Nolan's Rogue Gallery infographic villains joker two-face bane batman chart christopher nolan the dark knight rises the dark knight batman begins data visualization
After seeing The Dark Knight Rises, I made a chart comparing the villains from each of Christopher Nolan's three Batman films: Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. This chart is based on my opinions and is totally subjective and rather silly.

http://www.rycz.com/blog/the-dark-knight-rises-review/

