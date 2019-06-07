Frank Force

Blue Barrier

Blue Barrier tinycode 3d javascript
https://www.dwitter.net/d/14401

for(j=14;j--;)for(Z=i=125;i--;x.fillRect(i%16*Z*1.3+J,J+1.3*Z*(i>>4),Z,Z))q=S(S(i*i)*t*9)*19,J=9*j-Z+q,x.fillStyle=`hsl(210 80%${50-j*9-q}%`

Posted on Jun 7, 2019
Making Generative Art with Tiny Code

