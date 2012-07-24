CSS3 Coin-Flip Animation

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Little CSS3 animation project based on Eddie Lobanovskiy's Twitter button concept. The entire animation functions via CSS3, though the rollover trigger requires jQuery for technical reasons. It does degrade very nicely when Javascript and/or CSS3 support are lacking, however.
(Note that Safari acts a bit funny at the moment, seems to be the fault of the browser in this case. FF/Chrome/IE10 are all good)