Caleb Khazoyan

CSS3 Coin-Flip Animation

Caleb Khazoyan
Caleb Khazoyan
  • Save
CSS3 Coin-Flip Animation css3 css button animation twitter coin flip microsite blue
Download color palette

Little CSS3 animation project based on Eddie Lobanovskiy's Twitter button concept. The entire animation functions via CSS3, though the rollover trigger requires jQuery for technical reasons. It does degrade very nicely when Javascript and/or CSS3 support are lacking, however.

Go to Demo

Comments? Critiques?

(Note that Safari acts a bit funny at the moment, seems to be the fault of the browser in this case. FF/Chrome/IE10 are all good)

Twitterspin still
Rebound of
animated twitter button v2
By Eddie Lobanovskiy
View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Caleb Khazoyan
Caleb Khazoyan

More by Caleb Khazoyan

View profile
    • Like