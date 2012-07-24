Troy DeShano

Blondie WIP

Troy DeShano
Troy DeShano
  • Save
Blondie WIP illustration minimal stencil painting film movie clint eastwood
Download color palette

illustrating & creating a stencil for a big painting I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Troy DeShano
Troy DeShano

More by Troy DeShano

View profile
    • Like