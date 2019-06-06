John Paul Dionisio

Pokemon World. Galaxy Fold Isometric

An isometric view of for the Pokemon World.
A game in a Galaxy Fold.

See the previous post for more details.

Some of the assets are from this post. :)
https://www.uplabs.com/posts/pokedex-app

#Everydays039

038 pokemon world. galaxy fold 4x
Pokemon World. Galaxy Fold
Posted on Jun 6, 2019
