BRIGHT SUMMER 6 Lightroom Mobile Presets

6 BRIGHT SUMMER MOBILE LIGHTROOM PRESETS
Create explosive colors for your vacation photos. In one click give the sky contrast and turquoise, sand - extra-white, your skin an impeccable tan.
Presets link - https://julipresets.com/collections/lightroom-mobile-presets/products/bright-summer-mobile
All our presets are here - https://julipresets.com
🙋🏻♀Follow us in IG @julipresets and #julipresets
🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻
Your purchase will include:
- 6 presets in DNG format for mobile Lightroom CC App;
- Compatible with the Lightroom Mobile App;
- Compatible with all photo formats;
- Instructions for working with presets.
🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻🔻
The preset was tested on a large number of photographs of different initial types and in 98% of cases showed an excellent result.
Preset works in one click. Please note that the preset has maximum settings and is displayed differently on each image (due to the white balance / exposure of your original photo), in any case, after applying the preset, you can use the Lightroom to adjust the image and achieve your individual style.
Thanks and enjoy the our presets!
© JULIPRESETS TASKINA PTY LTD
All Rights Reserved
Do not copy or redistribute.