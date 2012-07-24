Chris Irwin

Homemade Toggle

Homemade Toggle iphone app navigation clean minimal toggle
Created the toggle bar from scratch. Apple I believe uses somewhere around a 12px radius on their rounded rectangle in Interface Builder. I went for an 8 px...a little bit of personality but still that clean look...

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
