Neura UI Kit

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Neura is an e-commerce platform - Made for Sketch, contains 50 screens and various use cases. It is designed to be extremely light and elegantly breathable to provide an immersive experience. Enjoy!
View at the full kit at UI8 here.
Be part of my Dribbble journey (I post regularly) :D
Follow Me
- - -
Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW