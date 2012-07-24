Espen Brunborg

Let's Code Test-Driven Javascript

tdd test-driven development logo javascript
For the upcoming Let's Code: Test Driven Javascript by the eminent James Shore. Sign up here: http://www.letscodejavascript.com/

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
