Marco Biasi

Stefano Petucco - DUE

Marco Biasi
Marco Biasi
  • Save
Stefano Petucco - DUE cd cover illustration circle black white
Download color palette

A cd cover for my friend, he is a guitar hero of tango :D

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Marco Biasi
Marco Biasi

More by Marco Biasi

View profile
    • Like