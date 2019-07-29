Studio DOT

Wishes video Cannes Festival 2019

Studio DOT
Studio DOT
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

We were glad to produce the wishes for the 72th movie festival of Cannes.

Here is the whole video (with sound): https://vimeo.com/316547435

Client: Festival de Cannes
Agency: You love word

Posted on Jul 29, 2019
Studio DOT
Studio DOT
We design creative and meaningful solutions
Hire Us

More by Studio DOT

View profile
    • Like