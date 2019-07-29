Wishes video Cannes Festival 2019

Trending designs to inspire you
We were glad to produce the wishes for the 72th movie festival of Cannes.
Here is the whole video (with sound): https://vimeo.com/316547435
Client: Festival de Cannes
Agency: You love word