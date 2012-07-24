Silas Godfrey

Your Elephant

Silas Godfrey
Silas Godfrey
Your Elephant brand logo illustrator photoshop elephant
Your Elephant logo after first round of revisions. They said they wanted a little more realism and a change in type. Pretty happy with the result thus far, what do you think?

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Silas Godfrey
Silas Godfrey
Product Designer in Brooklyn, NY

