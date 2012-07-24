🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Tab bar for a new Mobile Events app. When an event is "in progress" the center icon highlights and the user will be able to access the photo stream, chat room and map location view of all people attending.
Icons are geomicons squared by @Brent Jackson
