Signtek Script type hand drawn
Some custom letting for a buddy's signage company. The 'S' ends are meant to reflect the dagger style pin striping brushes, though not really feeling the shape. doesnt sit too well with the rest of it i dont think. Criticism welcome!

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
