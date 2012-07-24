Conference logo

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Logo for an annual conference for an early education client. There is a ton of required text so I incorporated it into the mark in a fun, bold way to create a stand alone graphic for use on various items. Also working on a simplified horizontal version as an alternate option for use as well.