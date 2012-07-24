Matia Gobbo

MB parallax mini promosite

Matia Gobbo
Matia Gobbo
  • Save
MB parallax mini promosite parallax mercedes car mb world uk typography corporate minisite promosite shapes fullscreen photos pictures resizable
Download color palette

I'm currently working on a mini full-screen promosite for MB Uk, using parallax, big nice imagery and nicely rendered corpored fonts, along with some big coloured shapes that will change slide by slide. Soon to come, I'll post the link once it's live ;)

Matia Gobbo
Matia Gobbo

More by Matia Gobbo

View profile
    • Like