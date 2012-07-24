Arno Zijlstra

The box

Arno Zijlstra
Arno Zijlstra
  • Save
The box infographic
Download color palette

You can think inside, on top, next to, under, above, behind, between, in front of the box but things are more fun and creative when there is no box at all!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Arno Zijlstra
Arno Zijlstra

More by Arno Zijlstra

View profile
    • Like