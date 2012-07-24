Bastian Allgeier

Mahatma Gantti

Mahatma Gantti gantt diagram solarize php class
I've created a simple PHP gantt diagram class for a client project and decided to release it as open-source: http://bastianallgeier.com/gantti

I used the genius Solarize theme by Ethan Schoonover as the default color theme, which works really great: http://ethanschoonover.com/solarized

Would love to hear your thoughts!

Posted on Jul 24, 2012
