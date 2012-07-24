Hoyt Haffelder

Building a better beaver

Hoyt Haffelder
Hoyt Haffelder
  • Save
Building a better beaver character sketch concept development animal tooth hat tongue fun
Download color palette

Taking previous beaver character in new, better direction.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Hoyt Haffelder
Hoyt Haffelder

More by Hoyt Haffelder

View profile
    • Like