The Making of Nitsua part.3

The Making of Nitsua part.3 vector art adobe illustrator
Hey everyone,this is the final installment of my tutorial The Making of Nitsua and you can watch it here(requires a premium membership) http://www.vectology.com/tutorials/nitsua-3/. A wallpaper is also available!

Rebound of
The Making Nitsua part .2
By MIKE AUSTIN
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
