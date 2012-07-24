Adrian Sule

Safe Diary - Calendar Screen

Adrian Sule
Adrian Sule
Hire Me
  • Save
Safe Diary - Calendar Screen calendar diary journal iphone 4 app mobile list
Download color palette

Get notified when the app is out, here http://www.safediary.net

View all tags
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
Adrian Sule
Adrian Sule
World-Class, mind-bending Product Design (UX/UI/IxD)
Hire Me

More by Adrian Sule

View profile
    • Like