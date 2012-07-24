Created this piece for an art show in Miami called, "Screw Nostalgia - I Want the Future!", held by Pink Ghost.

About this piece, “Future Comfort”:

The future is here and while nature remains the same these two weasels have learned to adapt to it. No longer comfortable with their former way of living, taking up dens and burrows, these two cunning creatures have made this piece of technology their new home. How the space helmet found its way to their prairie is unsure, but there’s no plan to moving out any time soon!

-Jose