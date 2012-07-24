Grab the free PSD here: http://www.icondeposit.com/design:114

Here's a different type of design that I usually create. Decided to created an incoming call widget that can be used for any program or app that is built to take incoming calls. A PSD is attached like always and this in entirely vector, so you can scale this to any size if needed.

Credits to @Daryl Ginn for the basic idea, as well as @Artua for that librarian image again.