Map Illustration - finished

Map Illustration - finished map illustration art personal typography
Diptych : my mother and father as a map. Imaginary map patterns superimposed on North America and the Atlantic. This was for an exhibition. See the whole piece here : http://www.mon-jardin-sucre.com/playground/mere_pere.jpg

Map illustration
By Julie Potvin
Posted on Jul 24, 2012
