Endurance Logo Mark Design

Endurance Logo Mark Design logo icon icons design blue endurance ship ocean sea star compass direction hosting international group branding identity utopia
Approved mark for http://www.enduranceinternational.com/

Company's name derives from the ship used by Ernest Shackleton (polar explorer) called "Endurance".

Concept.
The mark is a compass with its needle/arrow spinning so fast around its axis so it visually forms a star (guidance, direction).

