Julia Khusainova

Action buttons

Julia Khusainova
Julia Khusainova
  • Save
Action buttons iphone application user interface texture button dark ux ui icon ios white effect design noise like comment photo gradient action
Download color palette

23snaps UI is deep in progress, working hard on this baby, haha :)

Wanted to share the very first shot with you guys. So these are the buttons I might use for iPhone UI.

P.S. dots are just part of the test UI, don't pay much attention to it.

***
Follow me on Twitter

Julia Khusainova
Julia Khusainova

More by Julia Khusainova

View profile
    • Like