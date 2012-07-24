Clear icon for iPhone

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
**UPDATE**
Thanks for all the awesome rebounds, you guys rock!
Pretty much everyone at Realmac HQ agreed that this was the best rebound: http://dribbble.com/shots/663114-Cleared
Competition: Post a rebound of the Clear icon and at the end of the week (July 27th) the rebound with the most number of likes will receive promo codes for every single one of our apps!
Clear for iPhone: http://www.realmacsoftware.com/clear/