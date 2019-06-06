Search and filter of articles for a publishing process

Paweł Stomma
Autentika

Hi! Now we're working on improving the publishing process with one of the biggest European online publisher.

We're trying to cope with different demands of 10 editorial teams and make searching experience fast, simple and as personalized as possible. Those guys publish up to 500 articles a day!

PS. This is my very first shot on Dribbble, so be nice!

Posted on Jun 6, 2019
