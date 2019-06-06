Ilya Fedorenko

Website design for the engineering company ROSSMA 🔦

Ilya Fedorenko
Ilya Fedorenko
  • Save
Website design for the engineering company ROSSMA 🔦 webdesign behance grid minimal clear design iot lpwan oil gas design ux design web ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble!

The main activity of the company is the production of equipment and software using LPWAN technology in the oil and gas industry, municipal energy and transport.

The whole project: Behance

Follow us for more resources like this:
Studio | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

View all tags
Posted on Jun 6, 2019
Ilya Fedorenko
Ilya Fedorenko

More by Ilya Fedorenko

View profile
    • Like